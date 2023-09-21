JENNIFER PLATT | Dear readers, how's the anatomy of this coinkydinky?
The day after finishing Romy Hausmann's 'Anatomy of a Killer', I was alerted to Netflix's 'Dear Child'. Blow me down if it wasn't adapted from a book by the same author
21 September 2023 - 21:50
In an episode of Seinfeld (The Statue, season 2, episode 6 if you want to watch it on Netflix), Elaine argues with an author in a lift about coincidence. She insists there are degrees of coincidence, while the writer, Rava, dismisses her, saying there are no such things as big or small coincidences — a coincidence is simply a coincidence. I tend to agree with Elaine. I consider some coincidences minor...
