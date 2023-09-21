Sport

Blast from the past: Thobela pounds his way to first world title

Today in SA sport history: September 22

21 September 2023 - 21:50
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1990 — Dingaan Thobela wins the first of his three world titles when he scores a split decision victory over Mexico’s Mauricio Aceves to lift the WBO lightweight crown in Brownsville, Texas...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Time is running out for Spurs to beef up their squad Sport
  2. Lambie backs Libbok to kick on to greatness at Rugby World Cup Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: horrors and haughty couture in France Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks get off to slow start at 2019 World Cup Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Parkin pioneers the way for SA’s men swimmers Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Boks fall on their swords against Japan in Brighton Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Heyns adds to her Olympic medal haul in Sydney Sport

Latest

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Boks’ high risk, high reward bench split not everyone’s cup of ... Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Boks blessed with hooker of Mbonambi's stature to step into the ... Sport
  3. Sexton’s kicking may prove decisive against Boks: ex-Ireland prop Wallace Sport
  4. Mokwena enjoying lightness of being, Ntseki weighed down ahead of MTN8 showdown Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Thobela pounds his way to first world title Sport

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...