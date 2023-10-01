Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | Nailed it! In counterrevolution, government is backing away from actual power

Thabo Mbeki’s speech last week is instructive on where the state stands with its citizens and its responsibilities

01 October 2023 - 19:57 By PALI LEHOHLA

In the political economy calendar of SA, October is a busy month. The clergy are asking a legitimate question and taking steps to arrest the rot. Under The Interfaith Forum of SA (TIFSA), the clergy are taking SA into our confidence to discuss and drive solutions in the continuing government withdrawal from legitimate power and responsibility to deliver developmental outcomes of the National Development Plan. From October 9-11, TIFSA will engage this solution-driven initiative and drive a resolution away from ever more austerity that has become a solution by a government withdrawing from a developmental agenda...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | The plot thickens — but with weeds if we don’t nurture nature Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Almost five decades on, Steve Biko's 11 principles are yet to be ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Eleven years is a long time in politics, just enough for the ANC to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JJ TABANE | BEE would work, but hey, elections are around the corner Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | Spier of the Nation: debt-ridden state drowns its sorrows on ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. Trade unions and the new economy: workers are organising in new ways Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Return of Kusile unit 3 is good news but not enough to resolve SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | ANC elders have seen it all before. Has history taught them ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Nailed it! In counterrevolution, government is backing away from ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Eleven years is a long time in politics, just enough for the ANC to ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives