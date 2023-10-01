PALI LEHOHLA | Nailed it! In counterrevolution, government is backing away from actual power
Thabo Mbeki’s speech last week is instructive on where the state stands with its citizens and its responsibilities
In the political economy calendar of SA, October is a busy month. The clergy are asking a legitimate question and taking steps to arrest the rot. Under The Interfaith Forum of SA (TIFSA), the clergy are taking SA into our confidence to discuss and drive solutions in the continuing government withdrawal from legitimate power and responsibility to deliver developmental outcomes of the National Development Plan. From October 9-11, TIFSA will engage this solution-driven initiative and drive a resolution away from ever more austerity that has become a solution by a government withdrawing from a developmental agenda...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.