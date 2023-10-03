Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Slap on the wrist for Floyd Shivambu is just not good enough

Many pensioners’ lives changed for the worse because of the VBS bank’s collapse

03 October 2023 - 22:01

Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests on Monday found EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, also a chief whip of his party, guilty of failing to disclose three payments worth a total R180,000 from his brother...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest

  1. TONY LEON | Festooned with crater-like potholes, Winnie Mandela Drive is a ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Slap on the wrist for Floyd Shivambu is just not good enough Opinion & Analysis
  3. Siya Kolisi’s story offers lessons in resilience when life tries you Opinion & Analysis
  4. SA has one of the strongest navies in Africa: its strengths and weaknesses Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Claims of nepotic lovers and construction mafia lies kick off ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze