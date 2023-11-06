EDITORIAL | Soweto marathon has potential to be a great event, but the basics need to be fixed
While we are celebrating the first local men’s win for the Soweto marathon, the event on Sunday has also been mired in negativity
06 November 2023 - 20:43
Over the past few weeks we have seen how parallels can be drawn between the experiences of those living in South Africa and those representing our country at a big sporting event. Much has been written about how the Rugby World Cup has offered a glimpse of hope to a country besieged by daily problems, ranging from bad service delivery to crooked politicians. Unfortunately, this past weekend, a local sporting event has drawn attention to the depressing state of our infrastructure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.