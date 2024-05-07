EDITORIAL | Those responsible for Usindiso fire must be punished
It is promising to see the commission recommend an independent process to determine liability for each of the contraventions of bylaws
07 May 2024 - 21:37
The Khampepe commission of inquiry into the Usindiso inferno in Johannesburg that killed 76 people is a scathing indictment on city authorities failing to enforce bylaws meant to keep us safe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.