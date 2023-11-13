Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | No lip-service or electioneering for the gender agenda

Social media outrage is not enough to reverse decades of perpetuated patriarchy in our criminal and justice system

13 November 2023 - 21:07

The UN’s global 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign in South Africa next week will be marked by government summits and speeches, but it will be as effective as lighting a candle in a hurricane...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. POLL | How do you cope after seeing graphic stabbings and murders? South Africa
  2. Man in hospital under police guard after woman stabbed at CPUT student residence South Africa
  3. EDITORIAL | No place for covering up for friend and family abusers of rape ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Kicked out for reporting rape: the high price of justice News

Latest

  1. JOEL BRONKOWSKI | How can SA’s online retailers ensure this Black Friday is ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. RHYS DYER | Co-buying bringing home ownership in reach for more young people Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Whitney Houston’s prophetic songs have come back to haunt SA Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | No lip-service or electioneering for the gender agenda Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Beware the digital wallet gambit Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Suspicious device removed from soccer stadium during African Football League ...
Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police