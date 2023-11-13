POLL | How do you cope after seeing graphic stabbings and murders?

Another man, Ntembeko Myolo, recorded stabbing his partner multiple times in broad daylight at a private student residence in Belhar, Cape Town, also went viral on social media at the weekend.
Myolo can be seen in the video stabbing a woman lying on the ground multiple times. When three men seen in the video tried to stop him, he is seen dragging the woman and attempting to stab her again. He was arrested the same day.
Though suspects in the two separate violent crimes have been arrested, the trauma for those that saw the vicious scenes remains.
People who saw the two videos on social media expressed shock, saying the were left traumatised. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) offers free counselling, they can be reached on 0800-21-22-23 or 0800-456-789 (24 hours).
Videos of a West Rand man stabbing his colleague to death and posing for pictures next to the victim’s body went viral on social media this weekend, leaving many people traumatised.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the 43-year-old suspect was arrested and is set to appear in court on Tuesday. The suspect and the victim were employees of Sibanye-Stillwater mine and worked at the its Kloof mine in Westonaria.
Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted said mineworkers, some of whom watched the killing of their colleague, would receive counselling.
Man 'stabs colleague to death' on West Rand, poses for selfies with body
