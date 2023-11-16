EDITORIAL | To win the war on drugs, we must catch those at the top of the cartels
One must wonder how many of these mules evade detection and if they get inside help
16 November 2023 - 21:52
The arrest of five employees for allegedly facilitating the movement of narcotics through OR Tambo International — the country’s biggest and busiest airport — is disturbing yet encouraging. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.