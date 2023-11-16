Blast from the past: Ledwaba gets up off the canvas to win world title
Today in SA sport history: November 17
16 November 2023 - 21:51
1906 — Playing with 10 debutants, the Springboks play their first Test outside South Africa as they take on Scotland in Glasgow. But they go down 0-6 as their opponents score two unconverted tries. Seven of the eight forwards were international first-timers, and even SA captain Paddy Carolin was playing in only his second Test. Carolin’s halfback partner, Uncle Dobbin, was in his third...
