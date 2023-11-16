Sport

Blast from the past: Ledwaba gets up off the canvas to win world title

Today in SA sport history: November 17

16 November 2023 - 21:51
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1906 — Playing with 10 debutants, the Springboks play their first Test outside South Africa as they take on Scotland in Glasgow. But they go down 0-6 as their opponents score two unconverted tries. Seven of the eight forwards were international first-timers, and even SA captain Paddy Carolin was playing in only his second Test. Carolin’s halfback partner, Uncle Dobbin, was in his third...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Chiefs should hire Pitso, then leave him alone to do his job Sport
  2. Broos ‘frustrated and angry’ as PSL refuses more rest days for Afcon Sport
  3. As Pitso’s successor Rulani conquers AFL with Sundowns, Africa ‘takes note’ Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Morkel ploughs through Aussie batsmen in Perth Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Holyfield stuns Tyson in Las Vegas Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Late Lambie drop goal breaks England hearts Sport

Latest

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Lions have the ‘gees’ to get back to winning ways Sport
  2. Mental health issues like Foster’s are wider than reported, says sports ... Sport
  3. Jean de Villiers backs Bulls to push the Stormers for URC’s SA Shield Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Ledwaba gets up off the canvas to win world title Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Chiefs should hire Pitso, then leave him alone to do his job Sport

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...