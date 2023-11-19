JUSTICE MALALA | We’ve been lulled into a false sense of what is normal
We need to snap out of our docile acceptance of government’s incompetence, failure and collapse
19 November 2023 - 21:09
When our children look back and ask why South Africa got to this appalling state, there will be only one answer for them: we, our generation, became comfortable with the outrageous and the unacceptable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.