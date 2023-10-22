JUSTICE MALALA | EFF’s new recruits paint a damning picture of the party
Instead of being a force for the poor, it is merely a wing of the maggots who tried to eat away at South Africa in the 2010s
22 October 2023 - 20:21
The exodus of the ANC’s radical economic transformation faction to Julius Malema’s EFF has started. For now, it is a trickle that started with Mzwanele Manyi, the Gupta family business associate and ideological confrere, and continued this week with the announcement by the disgraced, impeached, former public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.