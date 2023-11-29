JONATHAN JANSEN | When it comes to teaching, attitude is everything
Good schools have the ‘bounceability’ factor expressed by teachers who are enthusiastic about their jobs
29 November 2023 - 22:31
After more than 40 years of working with schools around the world, I have discovered the one characteristic that separates good schools from lousy ones. It is called bounceability. Don’t worry, the word does not exist in the dictionary (yet) so Google will not help you. I made it up, it has lovely meanings, and a school either has it or not...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.