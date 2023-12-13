JONATHAN JANSEN | The ‘Prasa’ of higher education: confronting NSFAS’ three-headed monster
The minister’s suggestion that government should prioritise certain degrees and certificate programmes over others is a distraction from the real problems
13 December 2023 - 21:31
NSFAS is the Denel, the Prasa and the SAA of higher education. A multibillion-rand state-owned enterprise of sorts that has floundered over and overdespite numerous interventions by government, including a period of administration. Like the other enterprises, it will continue to fail because of three interrelated problems — capacity, integrity and authority...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.