JONATHAN JANSEN | The ‘Prasa’ of higher education: confronting NSFAS’ three-headed monster

The minister’s suggestion that government should prioritise certain degrees and certificate programmes over others is a distraction from the real problems

NSFAS is the Denel, the Prasa and the SAA of higher education. A multibillion-rand state-owned enterprise of sorts that has floundered over and overdespite numerous interventions by government, including a period of administration. Like the other enterprises, it will continue to fail because of three interrelated problems — capacity, integrity and authority...