EDITORIAL | More questions than answers so far in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Kelly Khumalo’s name keeps coming up — yet police seem not interested
25 January 2024 - 21:57
South Africans following the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial must be confused about the authorities' seeming lack of interest in investigating more closely his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, whose name keeps popping up in evidence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.