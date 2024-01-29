TOM EATON | Our politicians have all led us a merry dance
These parties that claim to be ‘for the people’ do an excellent job of alienating those people
29 January 2024 - 21:38
Jacob Zuma’s new party claims it is a “liberation movement led by the people”. Mmusi Maimane’s new party insists it is “serving the people, led by the people”. Geez. As if the people didn’t have enough on their plates right now...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.