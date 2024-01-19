Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | After Fikile’s gag order ANC leaders should be humming the Sounds of Silence

By gagging Mbalula for being honest, the ANC has admitted that being honest with voters, and exposing corruption, violates its principles

19 January 2024 - 00:19
Tom Eaton Columnist

Ordinarily, I’d be celebrating the news that Fikile Mbalula has been gagged by the ANC. When he stops talking, South Africa’s national IQ rises by 30 points. But this week I find myself in the genuinely bizarre position of wanting to defend him against a ruling that is as hypocritical as it is revealing. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | The ANC will not be airbrushed from history, but its election ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Be sure you're conned only by the real ANC: money guru Mokonyane Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | There is a growing demand for what Zuma is selling Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Ramaphosa’s nightmare: the ANC ghosts of past, present and future Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Time to prove the scales of justice are tipped in favour of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Help for seven matriculants in unregistered school to write their final exams Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Be honest, are you better off now than under apartheid? Opinion & Analysis
  4. History teaching in South Africa could be vastly improved — if language skills ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Gone too soon but valuable lessons to be learnt from the rise and ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted
ANC's Boy Mamabolo kisses 'comrade'