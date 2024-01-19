TOM EATON | After Fikile’s gag order ANC leaders should be humming the Sounds of Silence
By gagging Mbalula for being honest, the ANC has admitted that being honest with voters, and exposing corruption, violates its principles
19 January 2024 - 00:19
Ordinarily, I’d be celebrating the news that Fikile Mbalula has been gagged by the ANC. When he stops talking, South Africa’s national IQ rises by 30 points. But this week I find myself in the genuinely bizarre position of wanting to defend him against a ruling that is as hypocritical as it is revealing. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.