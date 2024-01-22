Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | China’s ‘silver economy’ won’t cut it, it’s time to welcome foreigners

After shrinking by 2-million people last year, the East Asia giant’s economic upheavals will almost certainly be the largest and will come the soonest

22 January 2024 - 21:23
Tom Eaton Columnist

When China hastily scrubbed a news story off its internet last week, it might as well have fired a flare into the night sky while it banged out SOS in morse code on an empty oil drum...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | After Fikile’s gag order ANC leaders should be humming the Sounds ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The ANC will not be airbrushed from history, but its election ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Be sure you're conned only by the real ANC: money guru Mokonyane Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | There is a growing demand for what Zuma is selling Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Ramaphosa’s nightmare: the ANC ghosts of past, present and future Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Mandela’s legacy on auction: losing SA’s identity piece by piece Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Free State’s interventions in public schools could help other ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | China’s ‘silver economy’ won’t cut it, it’s time to welcome ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Go well, Wallman: a heart and mind that calmed any storm Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | SA voters must rise to the occasion and get serious for ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted