Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | ANC’s call on Mbeki is a fight for survival ahead of elections

It’s not a given that Mbeki or anyone else will simply campaign for the ANC because the party has struggled to lead society

04 February 2024 - 21:10

On the surface, it seems strange for the ANC to ask one of its own, indeed its former president, Thabo Mbeki, if it’s OK for him to campaign for it ahead of a crucial election...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ANC sends SOS to Thabo Mbeki to join campaign Politics
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Where’s the youthful fire that could energise our country? Opinion
  3. Trevor Manuel lays into cadre deployment Politics
  4. THABANG MAKWETLA | Zuma has undermined the legacies of the ANC and MK Opinion

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Latest index confirms to the world that corruption in SA is ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | ANC’s call on Mbeki is a fight for survival ahead of elections Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Time has come to strip SA naked. Bare the smallernyana skeletons ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Q&A-plus: let’s clear up some confusion about matric results Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC has ruined the healthcare system, the NHI won’t fix it Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...