Zuma has undermined the legacies of the ANC and MK
With his many infractions, he has gone against the vision and core tenets of the national democratic revolution
28 January 2024 - 00:00
The phenomenon of leaders who abandon their revolutionary movement to pursue strategies aimed at defeating them is not new in the history of liberation struggles. The MPLA in Angola, Frelimo in Mozambique, Zapu and Zanu in Zimbabwe, and Swapo of Namibia, all have their own chapters of this experience. A case study of this history can enrich revolutionary literature on this subject...
