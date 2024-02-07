JONATHAN JANSEN | What’s so wrong with working with hands? Change your mind on TVETs
We can then roll up our sleeves and be hands-on about elevating these colleges
If you want to see South African citizens agree on anything with respect to education — and that’s not easy — talk about sending more students to study for a trade. Let more of them become useful by going for training as electricians, plumbers and welders. This redirection is usually made because of the now familiar inverted pyramid argument: that too many students want to go to university (the broad base of the pyramid) and too few to technical college (the small and sharp apex of the pyramid). We need to turn that scenario upside down, with most going to what we now call technical and vocational education colleges (TVETs) and the elites into universities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.