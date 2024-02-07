Scrap application fees for prospective students, says student union
The body is calling for a centralised application process that lets students apply to several higher learning facilities
07 February 2024 - 21:41
To tackle the financial hurdles faced by prospective students, a national student union is spearheading a campaign calling for the establishment of a centralised university application system. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.