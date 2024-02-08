TOM EATON | Tucker’s version of journalism makes Sona look like amateur hour
When it comes to talking heads, Tucker Carlson’s interview with President Putin is B-grade box office gold
08 February 2024 - 22:32
On Thursday evening, tens of millions of people rolled their eyes as a corrupt billionaire president told an audience of useful idiots exactly what they wanted to hear. Yes, Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin was released, and — oh wait, what did you think I was talking about?..
