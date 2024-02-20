CAIPHUS KGOSANA | There seems to be no end to Lesufi’s unsubstantiated promises
Ahead of the elections, the merry-go-round of promises, the big talk and taking credit for everything have started
20 February 2024 - 22:00
If this politics thing doesn’t work out, Panyaza Lesufi could have a successful career as a second-hand car salesman. The man sure can sell hot air. I happened to tune in to a news channel broadcasting live his state of the province address, or Sopa, on Monday. Such an apt description for these snoozefests. Most of the speeches are soppy as hell, but Lesufi goes out of his way to make his one entertaining...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.