LIFELINE Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers the 2024 Sopa. Image: Veli Nhlapo
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers the 2024 state of the province address at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
The Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Honourable Ntombi Mekgwe, will preside over this year's Official Opening of the Legislature where the Gauteng Premier, Honourable Panyaza Lesufi, will deliver his State of the Province Address (SOPA).
The Premier's address will cover the political and socio-economic state of the Province as well as Gauteng Government's service delivery commitments for the year ahead.
#GPSOPA24
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
WATCH | Gauteng 2024 state of the province address
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers the 2024 state of the province address at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
The Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Honourable Ntombi Mekgwe, will preside over this year's Official Opening of the Legislature where the Gauteng Premier, Honourable Panyaza Lesufi, will deliver his State of the Province Address (SOPA). The Premier's address will cover the political and socio-economic state of the Province as well as Gauteng Government's service delivery commitments for the year ahead. #GPSOPA24
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos