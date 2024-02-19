Politics

WATCH | Gauteng 2024 state of the province address

19 February 2024 - 18:09
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers the 2024 Sopa.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers the 2024 state of the province address at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

The Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Honourable Ntombi Mekgwe, will preside over this year's Official Opening of the Legislature where the Gauteng Premier, Honourable Panyaza Lesufi, will deliver his State of the Province Address (SOPA). The Premier's address will cover the political and socio-economic state of the Province as well as Gauteng Government's service delivery commitments for the year ahead. #GPSOPA24

