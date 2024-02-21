EDITORIAL | Our forefathers fought hard for the privilege to vote, don’t squander it
If you are unhappy with where you find yourself in South Africa today, use your vote to send a message
21 February 2024 - 22:04
South Africans are a vocal bunch. We are quick to complain when we are not happy. We call in to radio stations, we post our views on social media, we protest in the streets. We wave banners, we chant and sing songs. Sometimes we even get unruly...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.