MAKHUDU SEFARA | Raid on Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s home makes her position untenable
Parliament, as an institution, suffers a credibility crisis in the eyes of ordinary people just weeks before elections
19 March 2024 - 22:37
The raid on Tuesday at the Johannesburg home of parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, which was linked to investigations into allegations that she received about R2.3m in cash bribes, makes the continuation of her position as a leader of the legislature untenable...
