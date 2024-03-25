Sport

Springboks' Deon Fourie unconcerned by World Rugby law changes

Not all World Rugby's moves to enhance the game's entertainment value will sit well with the die-hards

25 March 2024 - 21:31
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Not all World Rugby's moves to enhance the game’s entertainment value will sit well with the die-hards...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Footballers hit the books to change the narrative, create game’s future leaders Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Stops and starts rob local rugby of crucial momentum Sport
  3. After Afcon bronze, Bafana coach Broos turns attention to World Cup 2026 Sport
  4. Boks favourites, Bravehearts have spirit of William Wallace: coach Richie Gray Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Lions have been drawn between fans and Ellis Park officials Sport

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest