Dark days in Newcastle suburb blamed on political squabble
Protest planned after more than a week of no electricity due to disconnection of transformer
25 March 2024 - 21:53
Political rivalry between two parties is said to be the reason a Newcastle community in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been left in the dark after a transformer was disconnected by Eskom last weekend. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.