Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | It’s up to motorists to make Easter roads safer

Driver behaviour contributed to more than 92% of the 2023 fatalities, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation

26 March 2024 - 21:53

Imagine all the spectators in a packed-to-capacity FNB Stadium — and about 31,000 people gathered outside the calabash — being tragically killed by a preventable accident...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | The ANC's nonchalance about MK Party is also evident in poor ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. HANNAH WILSON | Divorce and mediation: three reality checks that can make or ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | It’s up to motorists to make Easter roads safer Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Gauteng shoots itself in foot by failing to issue liquor licence ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Winnie Mandela Drive: we’ve been down this (potholed) road ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls
Basetsana Kumalo speaks outside court after defamation victory