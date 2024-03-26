HANNAH WILSON | Divorce and mediation: three reality checks that can make or break the process
Mediation, at its core, is a facilitated negotiation
26 March 2024 - 21:52
Mediation is gaining traction in the world of divorce law. Its growing popularity is understandable, given that it presents divorcing couples with an alternative to the traditional litigated divorce (almost always acrimonious, adversarial, expensive and unpleasant). Mediation affords divorcing couples the opportunity, instead, to “consciously uncouple” (a term popularised by Gwyneth Paltrow in her divorce from Chris Martin in 2014)...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.