HANNAH WILSON | Divorce and mediation: three reality checks that can make or break the process

Mediation, at its core, is a facilitated negotiation

Mediation is gaining traction in the world of divorce law. Its growing popularity is understandable, given that it presents divorcing couples with an alternative to the traditional litigated divorce (almost always acrimonious, adversarial, expensive and unpleasant). Mediation affords divorcing couples the opportunity, instead, to “consciously uncouple” (a term popularised by Gwyneth Paltrow in her divorce from Chris Martin in 2014)...