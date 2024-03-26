Sport

Everitt has bigger fish to fry than grudges when Edinburgh meet the Sharks

After slipping down to sixth, the visitors will see a chance to return to the top five this weekend should they win in Durban

26 March 2024 - 21:51
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Sean Everitt's return to Durban where his Edinburgh take on the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday is not the score-settling exercise many make it out to be...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Springboks' Deon Fourie unconcerned by World Rugby law changes Sport
  2. Footballers hit the books to change the narrative, create game’s future leaders Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Stops and starts rob local rugby of crucial momentum Sport
  4. Beast sees tides moving north as World Cup looms Sport
  5. Jake White’s Bulls smooth path to playoffs Sport

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack