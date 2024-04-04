TOM EATON | Dream on Corné, CapeXit is just a figment of your imagination

Why does the Western Cape get to be independent, but the City of Tshwane doesn’t?

The Freedom Front Plus has once again stated that it wants a referendum on Western Cape independence, offering citizens a chance to decide whether they want to live in a province of South Africa or in a figment of Corné Mulder’s fertile imagination. ..