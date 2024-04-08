Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Concerted effort is needed to fix problems at courts

Lack of staff, crumbling infrastructure, broken toilets and no CCTV facilities are just some issues affecting the functioning of the country's courts

08 April 2024 - 21:37 By EDITORIAL TEAM

While former parliament speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula sashayed into the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday to apply for bail in an appearance beamed to TV screens in homes countrywide, this seemed to present how functional courts were in the country. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Sabata Dalindyebo must be spinning in his grave Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER: Double trouble for Cartrack customers Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Something is wrong with the lever if it took those seven deaths ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Emboldened police using force against gangs or trigger-happy ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SEDZANI MUSUNDWA | Of aspirant black chartered accountants, marginalisation and ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show