News

Kilowhat? ARB instructs inventor to withdraw ‘misleading’ advert

‘It appears to be a scam’: regulator sides with Sunday Times reader

08 April 2024 - 21:35 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The Advertising Regulatory Board has upheld a consumer complaint lodged against a print advertisement for a nuclear reactor placed in the Sunday Times on March 17 , alleged to be “a scam”. ..

