Opinion & Analysis

PART TWO

Why record your victim's last breath | South Africa's violent crimes and the depths to which we have plunged

Some people have killer genes while others simply fail to suspend impulses for instantaneous gain before engaging in acts that upset the nation's sensibilities

13 April 2024 - 16:54
Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE

Blood-curdling yells. Crushed bones. Dismembered bodies. Selfies. There is crime and then there is higher, jaw-dropping degrees of inhumanity people inflict on each other...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Why record your victim's last breath | South Africa's violent crimes and the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | If time-wasting were in the curriculum, schools would excel ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Khanyile and Mamabolo — when the party says the party, as it were, ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Bitter poll to swallow: one can’t let facts get in the way of a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Emboldened police using force against gangs or trigger-happy ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial