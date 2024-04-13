PART TWO
Why record your victim's last breath | South Africa's violent crimes and the depths to which we have plunged
Some people have killer genes while others simply fail to suspend impulses for instantaneous gain before engaging in acts that upset the nation's sensibilities
13 April 2024 - 16:54
Blood-curdling yells. Crushed bones. Dismembered bodies. Selfies. There is crime and then there is higher, jaw-dropping degrees of inhumanity people inflict on each other...
