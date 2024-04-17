Social media for sex education: SA teens explain how it would help them

The study

I conducted my study in KwaZulu-Natal’s King Cetshwayo area. The municipality’s main city is Richards Bay and the area I worked in is largely rural and underserved.

The participants came from nine schools. They were all aged between 14 and 19, were fluent in either English or isiZulu, and were enrolled in grades 10 or 11. Participation was voluntary; ultimately I worked with 35 boys and 49 girls.

The study revealed that about 60% of the participants were sexually active, with many having had multiple partners in the past three years. While most sexually active participants (41) reported condom use, eight used them inconsistently. Four girls had been pregnant before.

During our discussions, it became clear that many learners found it difficult to talk about sex even during life orientation lessons (this subject includes modules on sexuality and reproductive health).

A 17-year-old male said: “Most of us are not comfortable talking about sex in (life orientation) classes because some students will tease you or joke about you. Some teachers also will judge you and treat you like you don’t have morals if you talk about sex too much.”

An 18-year-old male said: “My family avoids talking about sex with me. They just warned me not to do it. We don’t talk about sex in our church either. It is uncomfortable to talk about what we learnt in LO with my parents.”

Both participants said social media spaces and informational websites, where they could remain anonymous, would be helpful.

Others suggested that social media could complement what they were taught in the life orientation curriculum. A 17-year-old female said: “It is difficult to remember everything in the class. Many of us have phones so maybe a WhatsApp group can be created so we can continue the discussion at home.”

However, participants also pointed out the potential problems with using social media for sexuality education. These included poor internet connectivity, the high cost of both mobile devices and data, and the risk of social media platforms sharing inaccurate or deliberately misleading information.

Said one 17-year-old male: “We need to be careful, our teachers must be involved in forming the social media because they know us and the problems we face. We cannot believe everything we see on social media if we don’t know the person who posted it. It could be misinformation.”