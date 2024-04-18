Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | KZN voters need to choose wisely — they face the possibility of a perfect storm

Predicting the outcomes of elections is difficult unless they’re happening in Russia or Zimbabwe

18 April 2024 - 21:42 By Tom Eaton

With the ANC likely to lose its majority in KwaZulu-Natal in May’s election, the province now faces the possibility of a perfect storm: the arrival of a staggeringly bad local government just as destructive climate change becomes the new normal...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | The DA has gifted RISE much more than the best PR guru ever could Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Bitter poll to swallow: one can’t let facts get in the way of a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Floods of 2022 were nothing compared to this carnage, say devastated Margate ... News
  4. Why are floods in KwaZulu-Natal so devastating? Urban planning expert explains News

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | The future of UWC and UCT’s leadership hangs in the balance Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Parents of Vryburger High pupils who can afford fees but don't pay ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Education department should seriously review school excursion ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Social media for sex education: SA teens explain how it would help them Opinion & Analysis
  5. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | The IEC is endangering the upcoming poll Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...
PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis