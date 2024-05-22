JONATHAN JANSEN | What’s love got to do with it?
There’s a reason after matriculating, pupils do not remember expertise in a subject but recall a teacher who cared
22 May 2024 - 21:28
Mondays, I have found, are the toughest days for teaching high schoolchildren from challenging communities. They seem agitated. So this week I tried something different. As my grade 9 science class shuffled around with dragging benches creating a screeching noise and chit-chat all over the place, I stopped the commotion. For the next few minutes, I told them, each would share with the class ONE thing for which they are grateful...
