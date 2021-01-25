TOM EATON | The premier’s mask fell off to expose how two-faced the ANC is
As soon as the prospect of arrest was mentioned, the rules changed
25 January 2021 - 19:47
On Sunday, as Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane swanned about maskless at the funeral of Jackson Mthembu, a widely respected and admired man whose life had been cut far too short by Covid-19, many people got justifiably angry.
We are a nation saturated with and nauseated by the hypocrisy of the ANC, and as Mtsweni-Tsipane tried to perform a rather stiff and unconvincing two-handed salute, like a knackered Eva Peron impersonator working the end of a rain-soaked pier in an irrelevant backwater, social media began to seethe with demands that she be arrested, with many alluding to Bheki Cele’s chest-thumping claim about arresting 7,000 people for not wearing masks. ..
