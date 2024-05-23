PALI LEHOHLA | Madiba Jive for Peace keeps the dream alive

Mandela was a forgiving man. He forgave his oppressors. He forgave his jailers. He did so for us to build and rebuild our nation. Because he believed in forgiving. His secret for doing so is that the mentality of retaliation destroys states. The mentality of forgiveness builds nations.

Mandela defied the African leadership trend of presidents for life. He served only a five-year term. He continued giving wisdom to the nation. On December 5 2013 I was at Mandela’s home with all his children, Mama Graca Machel, Mama Winnie Mandela, the chief of the South African Defence Force and others when he passed on. South Africa was engulfed in collective sorrow.

We should now take a leaf from Madiba’s peace-loving spirit to troubled lands — the DRC, Ukraine as well as to Gaza in Palestine, for this is what Mandela would have loved. South Africa is a different country where democracy has benefited society materially, though more has to be done to tackle poverty, inequality and unemployment.

During my tenure as a statistician-general going about my duties, one of which was to report to parliament regularly, I was on transit to Cape Town when a young man accosted me, even delaying me to the point of almost missing my flight. It was Zwide Ndwandwe telling me of a dream and that he was an artist. He told me perhaps I could be helpful. I wondered how I can help young Zwide when I am none of what he does. But a determined Zwide took the raw numbers out of my head and transformed them into culture and art in those few minutes of our encounter. He told me the idea of Madiba Jive. I was apprehensive after the meeting that such an approach would tarnish Madiba’s saintly image and his struggle credentials. So as I boarded the plane I threw Zwide’s idea in drawer 15, as I had many more important things to prepare for, including the Citizen Satisfaction Survey of KZN and Community Survey of 2016. Matters which South Africa held me to through minister in the presidency Jeff Radebe.

But Zwide was on my case as he mounted his inaugural Madiba Jive for Peace in Richards Bay in 2016 September, and I could not escape. He needed to let me know that the programme was running ahead, and he wanted me to be there. It was indeed impossible to be there as duty demanded that I be in New York, but I ensured that I arranged with Mme Semona of Mahotella Queens to grace the occasion.