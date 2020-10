Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found

The NPA dispatched a team across Johannesburg to locate the assets that form part of a preservation order granted by the Bloemfontein High Court last week.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema appealed to those in possession of the missing assets to come forward as they risk “finding themselves in trouble as well”.

Ngwema said the curator was doing inventories at various properties in Bryanston, Johannesburg, as well as attaching a number of other assets.

“Of course, they will also attach the houses, but the accused can remain [in] or still have custody of the houses. But they are not allowed to transfer them, they are not allowed to do any alterations to them. The only thing they must [do is] pay taxes and rates, and maintain those properties to the standards they are in now,” he said.