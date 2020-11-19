Jacob Zuma absconds from the Zondo inquiry

The commission adjourns for the week to 'reflect on the serious matter'

Former president Jacob Zuma has absconded from the commission of inquiry into state capture after his application for the recusal of the chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, was dismissed.



This he did without seeking permission from Zondo, who had issued a summons for Zuma to present himself at the commission from Monday until Friday...