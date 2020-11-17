Judge Zondo takes day off from hearings to work on recusal judgment

State capture inquiry chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, on Tuesday announced that he was not ready to deliver his ruling on the application for his recusal brought by former president Jacob Zuma.

Zondo set the day aside to work on the ruling, which he promised to deliver on Wednesday, at earliest by 10am.

“Yesterday [Monday] I heard arguments on the recusal application and I indicated that I was hoping to give judgment this morning,” said Zondo.

“However, I am not going to give the ruling or judgment today because I am still working on it. I still have quite some documentation to go through carefully.

“I am going to use today to work on that judgment, so we are going to adjourn and resume tomorrow at 10, by which time I hope to be ready to deliver my ruling on the recusal application. If for some reason I am not ready at 10, communication will be sent to all concerned, but I'm aiming for 10 o'clock.”