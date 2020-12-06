Politics

‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help

Disgruntled MKMVA delegation visits King Goodwill Zwelithini to, among other things, explain their anti-foreigner stance

08 December 2020 - 20:34

Aggrieved members of uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) in KwaZulu-Natal have asked King Goodwill Zwelithini to intervene in solving what they described as an injustice against them.

The group also believes SA is under threat of invasion by foreign nationals whom they believe will outnumber citizens in the near future, and have asked the king for guidance on dealing with this matter...

