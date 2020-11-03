Military vets accuse Ace Magashule of abandoning them

Military veterans who embarked on a campaign to “rid” Durban of foreigners blame ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule for failing to heed their cries and have attributed their actions to a lack of support from the ANC.

The campaign began on Monday when they shut down foreign-owned businesses operating in and around Durban's The Workshop shopping centre.

However, on Tuesday the police intervened when violence broke out as the group tried to remove foreigners, and stopped their protest action.

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) leader Zibuse Cele told TimesLIVE on the sidelines of the failed march that they were “tired of waiting”.

“SG [secretary-general] said he would come back recently but it's been almost a month now. It is the false promises, the promises they fail to keep, that make us angry. Because soldiers are hungry. We have many problems,” said Cele.