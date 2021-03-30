Politics

Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule

Zandile Gumede, Mike Mabuyakhulu, Danny Msiza, Olly Mlamleli, Zukiswa Ncitha, Sindisiwa Gomba and on it goes

30 March 2021 - 17:43

Prominent ANC figures facing criminal charges will have to vacate their positions within 30 days or risk suspension after the party’s national executive committee (NEC) unanimously agreed they need to do so pending finalisation of their cases.

The NEC is the ANC’s highest decision-making body between national conferences...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

