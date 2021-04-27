Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells Zondo
Ex-mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane refuses to answer questions on GuptaLeaks e-mails at Zondo probe
27 April 2021 - 18:11
Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane may have shot himself in the foot by refusing to answer Zondo commission questions on allegations contained in the #GuptaLeaks e-mails.
Closing the session on Tuesday, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo explained that the commission will independently authenticate the e-mails and claims made in them...
