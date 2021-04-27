Politics

Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells Zondo

Ex-mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane refuses to answer questions on GuptaLeaks e-mails at Zondo probe

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
27 April 2021 - 18:11

Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane may have shot himself in the foot by refusing to answer Zondo commission questions on allegations contained in the #GuptaLeaks e-mails.

Closing the session on Tuesday, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo explained that the commission will independently authenticate the e-mails and claims made in them...

