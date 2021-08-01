Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Reshuffle and relief: unpacking ANC’s response to the unrest
Our expert panel debates whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should reshuffle his cabinet
On this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we will look at the increasing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet in light of the state’s rather ham-handed response to the recent looting and unrest, which cost much in terms of lives and damage to our economy.
We’ll also touch on the government’s recently announced economic interventions to turn things around.
This week our host Mike Siluma is joined by political analyst and project manager at Democracy Works Foundation Nompumelolo Runji and Sunday Times parliamentary correspondent Andisiwe Makinana, to unpack the issues.
Join the conversation:
What you will hear:
(01:11) All things reshuffle. Does the president have competent options to pick from, is a reshuffle a fair reaction, what would reshuffling the cabinet achieve, and who is likely to find the president’s favour?
(19:42) The government’s economic relief measures. Are the measures proposed feasible or do they set a precedent that the economy cannot follow through with?
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
