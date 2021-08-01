PODCAST | Reshuffle and relief: unpacking ANC’s response to the unrest

On this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we will look at the increasing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet in light of the state’s rather ham-handed response to the recent looting and unrest, which cost much in terms of lives and damage to our economy.

We’ll also touch on the government’s recently announced economic interventions to turn things around.

This week our host Mike Siluma is joined by political analyst and project manager at Democracy Works Foundation Nompumelolo Runji and Sunday Times parliamentary correspondent Andisiwe Makinana, to unpack the issues.



