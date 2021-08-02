Politics

Cyril expected to be mined for info on Glencore at state capture inquiry

Ramaphosa returns to the commission next week, where he is set to be grilled on the entity in which he had shares

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
02 August 2021 - 19:01

President Cyril Ramaphosa will return to the Zondo commission on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

He is expected to be quizzed on his role in aiding or abetting state capture during his tenure as deputy president of SA between 2014 and 2018...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cyril expected to be mined for info on Glencore at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. PODCAST | Reshuffle and relief: unpacking ANC’s response to the unrest Politics
  3. Government forks out R36bn to fund Covid and unrest relief measures South Africa
  4. PODCAST | ‘On the DA’s worst day, it’s very difficult to compare it to the ... Politics
  5. ANC pays its staff for June, but who knows when they’ll get paid for July Politics

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Related articles

  1. Well oil be damned: ex-Glencore trader pleads guilty in Nigeria bribe scheme World
  2. RECORDED | State capture inquiry hears applications for leave to cross-examine ... Politics
  3. Claim that Glencore used Ramaphosa to strong-arm Eskom 'ridiculous' Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | Former Glencore CEO Clinton Ephron appears at state capture ... Politics
  5. Minister’s Gupta jaunt to Zurich broke security rules News