Cyril expected to be mined for info on Glencore at state capture inquiry

Ramaphosa returns to the commission next week, where he is set to be grilled on the entity in which he had shares

President Cyril Ramaphosa will return to the Zondo commission on Wednesday and Thursday next week.



He is expected to be quizzed on his role in aiding or abetting state capture during his tenure as deputy president of SA between 2014 and 2018...